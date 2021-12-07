Analysts Anticipate ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to Post $0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ZTO Express (Cayman).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTO. Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO stock opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

