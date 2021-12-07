Analysts Expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

AEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 274,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,662,251. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

