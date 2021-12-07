Analysts Expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) to post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 64.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on FCRD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of FCRD opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $141.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $4.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 25.5% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 409,798 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 71.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 708,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 294,608 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 319.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at $1,369,000. Institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

