Analysts Expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.94 Million

Equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will report sales of $269.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $267.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.93 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $258.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 278,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,354,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.85.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

