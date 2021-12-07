Analysts Expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFIE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

PFIE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.04. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,729. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,471,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 111,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,276,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 152,010 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 28.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,135,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 472,745 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 735,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 129,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

