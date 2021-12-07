Analysts Expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Announce $1.80 EPS

Brokerages expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to post $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.79. Zumiez reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZUMZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zumiez has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Shares of Zumiez stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.20. 16,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,456. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Zumiez by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,592,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 11.2% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,067 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 22.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $29,588,000 after acquiring an additional 109,808 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Zumiez by 9.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,987 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Zumiez by 4.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 71,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

