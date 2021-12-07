Analysts Set Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) PT at $110.83

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $126,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,711 shares of company stock valued at $7,593,759 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Alarm.com by 55.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $81.70. 2,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,551. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.87. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

