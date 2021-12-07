Analysts Set Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target at $108.44

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Bilibili by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bilibili by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,361,000 after acquiring an additional 65,542 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 713.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 80,631 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BILI traded up $2.06 on Monday, hitting $57.00. 5,887,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,394,669. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average of $87.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bilibili will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

