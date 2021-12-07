Analysts Set Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target at $183.22

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on CROX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,943. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 66.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after buying an additional 692,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Crocs by 96.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,958,000 after purchasing an additional 437,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 4,905.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,236,000 after purchasing an additional 431,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crocs by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock opened at $158.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.14 and its 200 day moving average is $138.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The business had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

