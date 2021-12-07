Analysts Set National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Target Price at $60.56

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.56.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,098,000 after purchasing an additional 98,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of National Vision by 68.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of National Vision by 59.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 813,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 304,338 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Vision by 68.9% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 49,459 shares during the period.

Shares of EYE stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,788. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. National Vision has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Vision will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

