Analysts Set RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) PT at $19.33

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,724,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.98. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.