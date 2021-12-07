Analysts Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Price Target at $25.06

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPS shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.68. 152,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,484,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. GAP has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $37.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of GAP by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

