Analysts Set Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT at $63.89

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.89.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,017. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $68.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 45,337 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,351,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.