Analyzing Foresight Acquisition (NASDAQ:FORE) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

Foresight Acquisition (NASDAQ:FORE) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Foresight Acquisition and LifeStance Health Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foresight Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 LifeStance Health Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

LifeStance Health Group has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 167.35%.

Profitability

This table compares Foresight Acquisition and LifeStance Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foresight Acquisition N/A N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group -37.13% -13.08% -9.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Foresight Acquisition and LifeStance Health Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foresight Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LifeStance Health Group $265.56 million 12.38 -$13.13 million N/A N/A

Foresight Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LifeStance Health Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.3% of Foresight Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of LifeStance Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Foresight Acquisition beats LifeStance Health Group on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Foresight Acquisition Company Profile

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The company offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

