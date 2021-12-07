Analyzing STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) & Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Shoals Technologies Group and STMicroelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 0 6 8 0 2.57 STMicroelectronics 0 6 9 0 2.60

Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus target price of $39.21, indicating a potential upside of 42.34%. STMicroelectronics has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.06%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.9% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of STMicroelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and STMicroelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 26.19 $33.77 million N/A N/A STMicroelectronics $10.22 billion 4.28 $1.11 billion $1.97 24.44

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and STMicroelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group 4.14% -78.16% 7.63% STMicroelectronics 14.73% 21.30% 12.25%

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats Shoals Technologies Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment comprises of all dedicated automotive ICs, and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog and MEMS Group segment comprises of low-power high-end analog ICs, smart power products for industrial, computer and consumer markets, touch screen controllers, low power connectivity solutions and metering solutions for smart grid and all MEMS products. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment comprises of general purpose and secure microcontrollers, EEPROM memories, and digital ASICs. The company was founded in June 1987 and is headquartered in Plan-Les-Ouates, Switzerland.

