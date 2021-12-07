Analyzing Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS)

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vidler Water Resources and Gadsden Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Gadsden Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 100.95% 5.27% 5.21% Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Gadsden Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 23.12 $10.00 million $0.49 24.76 Gadsden Properties $40,000.00 285.38 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Vidler Water Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Gadsden Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.3% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gadsden Properties has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats Gadsden Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Gadsden Properties Company Profile

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that engages in the investments in assets, residential developments, and commercial properties. It primarily focuses in secondary and tertiary markets across United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

