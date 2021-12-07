Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on December 14th (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage’s (NYSE:AOMR) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, December 14th. Angel Oak Mortgage had issued 7,200,000 shares in its public offering on June 17th. The total size of the offering was $136,800,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of Angel Oak Mortgage’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer cut Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

NYSE AOMR opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. This is a boost from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

