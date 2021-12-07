Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Anglo American from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Anglo American has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $24.75.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.