Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,307.50 ($43.86).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($37.13) to GBX 2,600 ($34.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,010 ($39.92) to GBX 2,960 ($39.25) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.80) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.74) to GBX 3,400 ($45.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,615 ($34.68) per share, for a total transaction of £6,145.25 ($8,149.12). Insiders acquired a total of 245 shares of company stock valued at $644,025 in the last 90 days.

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,957 ($39.21) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £39.81 billion and a PE ratio of 7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 2,321 ($30.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,509 ($46.53). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,733.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,152.05.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

