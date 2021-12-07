Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) PT Raised to $56.00 at Truist Securities

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

AIRC stock opened at $52.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -114.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $54.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -382.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,987,000 after purchasing an additional 121,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,482,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,865 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 102,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 29,299 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.