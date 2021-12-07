Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.6% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,700,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 57,930 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 20,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Apple by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 5,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 133,827 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,936,000 after buying an additional 90,192 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.86. The company has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $170.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.78.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

