Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.0% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $165.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $170.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.78.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

