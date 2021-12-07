Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 2,450 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $44,418.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

ABR stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a current ratio of 33.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.88.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 78.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Arbor Realty Trust’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

