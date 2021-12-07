Arhaus Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire on December 14th (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus’ (NASDAQ:ARHS) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 14th. Arhaus had issued 12,903,226 shares in its public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $167,741,938 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During Arhaus’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARHS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Get Arhaus alerts:

ARHS stock opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.