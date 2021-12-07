Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATZAF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of Aritzia stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.94. 4,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.41. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.