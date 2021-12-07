Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $198,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,740,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,071,000 after acquiring an additional 118,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,641,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.78.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

