Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $231,000 Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IQV. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.85.

IQVIA stock opened at $263.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.52 and a 12-month high of $272.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

