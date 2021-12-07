Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Webster Financial were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 108.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 42.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 312.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.70. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.64 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

