Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 316 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 61,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 70.9% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 253,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,388 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $129.13 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.95.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.