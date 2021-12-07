Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.06

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 5350709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARVL. UBS Group began coverage on Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arrival in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrival by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrival in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrival by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arrival by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arrival by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

