Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Holdings Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $123.10 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.78 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

