Ascential (LON:ASCL) Trading 1.6% Higher

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL)’s share price traded up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 433.20 ($5.74) and last traded at GBX 432.40 ($5.73). 147,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 756,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425.80 ($5.65).

Several analysts recently commented on ASCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ascential to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 450 ($5.97) to GBX 500 ($6.63) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ascential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 453.33 ($6.01).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 419.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 409.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39.

In other Ascential news, insider Paul Harrison sold 86,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.38), for a total transaction of £352,505.44 ($467,451.85).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

