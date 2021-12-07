Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 91.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202,300 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Ashford Hospitality Trust worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,029.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 123.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,057 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,620,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after acquiring an additional 205,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 336.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,026 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3,669.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,506 shares during the period.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $364.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the business posted ($45.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

