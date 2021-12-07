Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) PT Raised to $67.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.78.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

ASPN opened at $51.33 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.62.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,859,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $1,922,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.