Assemble Protocol Price Down 27.7% Over Last Week (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. Assemble Protocol has a total market cap of $73.57 million and approximately $21.24 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Assemble Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00040838 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.87 or 0.00210990 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

ASM is a coin. Its launch date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,079,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Assemble Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Assemble Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Assemble Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Assemble Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.