Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 108,218 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 336.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,218 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 124.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 104.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 40.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.90. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.52 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.28%.

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

