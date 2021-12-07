Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 93,330 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 299.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,330 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.09% of National Instruments worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in National Instruments by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 379.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NATI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.03 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.37.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.01%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.