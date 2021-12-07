Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.22

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and traded as low as $10.30. Astronics shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 1,599 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $332.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 10.63%.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

