ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, CJS Securities downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.58.

ATIP opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53. ATI Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

In related news, Chairman John L. Larsen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATIP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

