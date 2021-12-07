Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Holdings Decreased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $259,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $584.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.81. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 40.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $27,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $401,693. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

