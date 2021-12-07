Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded at UBS Group

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ATLKY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

Shares of ATLKY opened at $63.32 on Tuesday. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

