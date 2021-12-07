Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded at UBS Group

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ATLKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $63.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $50.41 and a 52-week high of $70.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.67. The company has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.