AT&T’s (T) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Securities

Truist Securities restated their hold rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist reiterated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.56.

T opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $39,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

