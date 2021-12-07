Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) to Issue $0.35 Annual Dividend

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th.

ORA opened at C$10.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$789.09 million and a PE ratio of 8.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.25. Aura Minerals has a 52-week low of C$10.11 and a 52-week high of C$17.50.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$126.59 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Aura Minerals will post 3.1700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

