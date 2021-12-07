AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $1,968.00 and last traded at $1,968.00, with a volume of 2473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,879.99.

The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.65 by $5.04. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,733.71.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 23.3% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 1,050.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,794.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,630.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

About AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

