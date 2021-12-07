Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 38.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Avalara by 1.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 1.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $139.06 on Tuesday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.33 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $141,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,977 shares of company stock worth $17,568,196 in the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.58.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

