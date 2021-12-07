AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) PT Raised to $249.00 at Truist

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $228.00 to $249.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $232.33.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $240.86 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $154.84 and a 12 month high of $247.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.13. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,639,577,000 after purchasing an additional 134,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,140,000 after buying an additional 438,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,794,768,000 after buying an additional 234,970 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,503,000 after buying an additional 2,297,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,916,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,573,000 after buying an additional 130,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

