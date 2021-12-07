Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,671 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ONEOK by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,799,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,398,000 after purchasing an additional 139,084 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 10.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 623,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 323,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 40,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.18.

OKE stock opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.