Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 21,794 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,794 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FREL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 158,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 58,843 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 47.3% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21.

