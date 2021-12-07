Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 3,333 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $251.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.31 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Truist upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.23.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.